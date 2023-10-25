A strong upturn for floating production tenders is on the horizon, Drydocks World chief executive Rado Antolovic tells Upstream.

He believes there will be robust tendering for specialised floaters in the oil and gas industry for the next three to five years.

The pipeline for floaters will last “much more than two or three years… there’s a lot of visibility for the next five to 10 years”, he says, noting that between 27 and 35 floating production, storage and offloading vessels and floating storage and offloading units have been announced for tendering in the next five years.