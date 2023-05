Chinese yard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has decided to farm in for stakes in four jack-ups it helped finance and construct after the client failed to pay back the balance due to the financial squeeze.

Shanghai-based SWS will take over 34.97% stakes in four high-spec jack-up rigs from China’s Shandong Marine Group, which owns Houston-based Northern Offshore via its subsidiary Shandong Offshore Engineering Equipment, for 4.7