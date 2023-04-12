The Prosperity floating production, storage and offloading vessel has arrived in Guyana, where it is set to produce later this year for US supermajor ExxonMobil at the Payara field in the prolific Stabroek block.

Supplied by Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore, the Prosperity FPSO will be the third production unit to enter operation in Guyana.

ExxonMobil is currently producing more than 380,000 barrels per day of oil in Guyana with a pair of floaters – Liza Destiny and Liza Unity – in the giant Liza field that were also supplied by SBM.