A multi-purpose vessel owned by Norway’s DOF Subsea has joined the desperate search and rescue operation taking place in the mid-Atlantic for the lost Titan submersible, with time running out for five people aboard as oxygen supplies dwindle.

Contact with the submarine was lost on Sunday on its descent to the Titanic shipwreck carrying five people, since when aircraft have been looking for signs of Titan on the surface, while TechnipFMC’s Deep Energy pipelay vessel has deployed remotely operated vehicles to search beneath the waves.