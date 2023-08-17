Tor Olav Troim’s Borr Drilling has dialled down its full-year profit forecasts after seeing employment plans for one of its rigs redrawn.

Shares in Borr slumped on the news as the reduced expectations caught investor eyes ahead of a move into profit for the second quarter in a rising jack-up market.

Borr shares were changing hands at Nok 83.90 each at the time of writing, down 2.55% in early trading on Thursday.

Borr told investors its jack-up Gerd had been set for a contract in West Africa but the customer cancelled a previously exercised option.

While Borr has already found fresh work for the rig in the Middle East, where it sees better long-term prospects, the change will impact it’s financial performance this year due to additional idle time.

The new deal will start in December, with Borr opting to put the rig through periodic surveys during this idle period rather than in 2024 as previously planned.

Borr is now forecasting EBITDA of between $330 million and $360 million in 2023, down from the $360 million to $400 million projected previously.

The developments came as Borr announced a second quarter profit of $800,000, a $8.2 million positive swing out of the red from the previous three months.

Patrick Schorn, chief executive of Borr, said: “We expect our financial performance in the third quarter of 2023 to be similar to the second quarter, which we expect will be followed by an increase in the fourth quarter, when for the first time all of the company's 22 delivered rigs will be in operation.”

This year Borr has won seven new contracts for its fleet of jack-ups, alongside six contract extensions. The deals add revenue of $376 million to the pot.

As a result of its market confidence, Borr is in discussions with Seatrium (formerly Keppel) to accelerate the delivery of two newbuildings, the Vale and Var.

The Vale is presently set for delivery in October 2024 and the Var in January 2025. However, Borr is seeking to get the assets in August and November next year respectively.

Troim targets tightening drilling market

Borr placed present jack-up rig utilization at 92.4%, with the figure for modern units at 94.3%.

“Based on the expected near term awards and future demand visibility, we forecast that market availability of modern jack-ups will continue to tighten across most regions and utilization is anticipated to exceed 96% in the coming quarters,” Borr said.

It counts 297 modern jack-ups under contract, a positive swing of 60 from the lows seen in late 2020.

At the some time, there are 20 newbuildings in shipyards around the world, including two on Borr’s books, of which 16 are charter free.

“We anticipate that few of these rigs under construction will be able to enter the marketed fleet in the near future due to several being in early stages of completion and increasing supply chain issues,” it explained.

Borr is not the only company where Troim is looking to ride a rising rig market.

Troim has also been active in the semi-submersible market in 2023 amid a wider recovery in the drilling space.

The executive was previously chairman of Seadrill and in April joined forces with fellow Norwegian celebrity investors, including Petter Stordalen and Torstein Tvenge, to launch Eldorado Drilling.

It bought two newbuild high-specification drillship newbuildings following a star-studded equity raise.