Borr Drilling has secured letters of agreement for the charters of two of its premium jack-ups Gerd and Thor from mystery clients, which will see the units respectively deployed in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

An unnamed client has signed a binding LOA for the drilling rig Gerd to work in the Middle East on a firm 270-day contract with a 60-day option.

The firm scope has an estimated contract value of $47.7 million including mobilisation and demobilisation, which equates to a dayrate of $176,666 including a pro rata share of the mobilisation and demobilisation costs. The 60-day option was not priced.

The jack-up Gerd is due to finish its current contract with Addax offshore Cameroon before the end of September after the operator elected no to proceed with certain optional wells that it had previously exercised.

Borr said the rig will then undergo mobilisation, statutory surveys and recertification ahead of its new commitment, which is expected to start in December.

Meanwhile, its jack-up rig Thor has secured a binding LOA from an undisclosed customer for work in Southeast Asia.

This contract involves a firm scope of two wells with an estimated duration of 151 days and a contract value of $25.1 million, including mobilisation and demobilisation.

This represents a dayrate of $166,225 including a pro rata share of the estimated mobilisation and demobilisation costs.

Thor’s contract also is expected to commence in December 2023, in direct continuation of its ongoing charter.

Thor is currently working for CPOC in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area under a contract that started in July 2022.

These awards increase the Bermuda-headquartered drilling contractor’s firm backlog by around 421 days, excluding options, Borr confirmed on Monday.