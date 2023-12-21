French supermajor TotalEnergies has extended the contract for a deep-water rig that has been carrying out crucial test appraisal work offshore Namibia.

Rig owner Northern Ocean said on Thursday that a TotalEnergies subsidiary has exercised its option to extend the validity of the contract for the semi-submersible drilling rig Deepwater Mira.

The rig has been operating under contract in Namibia, where it was carrying out production test work at the Venus-1A appraisal well, Upstream reported in October.