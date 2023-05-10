Transocean is ready to “pull the trigger” on converting two of its cold-stacked drillship for use in offshore wind installation, but the company is awaiting an economically attractive, long-term contract to seal the deal.

The drilling contractor signed a memorandum of understanding last month with turbine installation vessel owner Eneti, looking to convert drillships to offshore wind foundation installation vessels.

According to Transocean's statement, the conversion would include the installation of a 5200-ton crane.

Howevert there are economic tests to overcome along the way, David Keddington, vice president of global supply chain at Transocean, told Upstream at the recent Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.