Leading US offshore drilling companies Noble Corporation and Valaris have reported backlog increases in the second quarter along with improvements in dayrates and overall market dynamics.

Noble said its backlog as of 2 August 2023 was $5 billion, up by 9% on the previous quarter, across its fleet of deep and shallow-water rigs.

Valaris said its backlog increased in the second quarter to $3 billion, of which its deep-water fleet of drillships and semi-submersibles comprised nearly $2 billion.

Noble said its average achieved dayrate for its deep-water rigs was $363,167 in the second quarter and $128,885 for its jack-ups.

Valaris reported its deep-water fleet averaged $235,000 per day and its shallow-water rigs $95,000 per day.

Robert Eifler, chief executive of Noble, said: "Our second quarter results reflected solid operational and financial performance. Our recent initiation of a quarterly dividend starting at $0.30 per share, combined with $60 million of share repurchases in the second quarter, highlights our industry-leading platform for cash flow generation and our commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

"We are realising the combined benefits of the business combination with Maersk Drilling with our enhanced capabilities, we believe, allowing us to better serve our customers.

"Continuing improvement in the UDW (ultra-deepwater) market has driven our backlog to $5 billion, with several recent floater awards including the Noble Faye Kozack's two and a half-year contract in Brazil, and we are increasingly encouraged by the expanding geographic breadth of UDW demand worldwide."

Anton Dibowitz, chief executive of Valaris, said: “In the second quarter, we continued to deliver strong operational performance, achieving revenue efficiency of 97%.

"We also mobilised the Valaris DS-17 to Brazil, which has completed its reactivation and is expected to commence its contract this month.”

Dibowitz added: “Our outlook for the industry and our business remains very positive, with increasing demand and constrained supply tightening the market.

"We continue to see increases in contract duration, lead times and dayrates, all of which point towards a strong and sustained upcycle. Our earnings and cash flow should grow meaningfully over the next few years as rigs roll from legacy dayrate contracts to higher market rates and reactivated rigs return to work on attractive contracts.”

He added that Valaris aimed to return capital to shareholders, as demonstrated by its increase in the 2023 share repurchase target from $150 million to $200 million.