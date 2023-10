Norwegian tycoon Kjell Inge Rokke is taking control of Solstad Offshore in its latest refinancing deal.

It marks the latest consolidation deal in the OSV market after Tidewater swept up 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad earlier this year and Kristian Siem’s Subsea 7 made a play for restructured DOF.

It is also a third significant refinancing for Solstad Offshore in under a decade following a challenging time for the offshore support vessel market.