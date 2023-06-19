UK North Sea operator Dana Petroleum is busy on several fronts as it starts preparations for the decommissioning of the Western Isles floating production, storage and offloading vessel, while also drilling an offshore exploration well.

The Earn exploration prospect was due to spud on 16 June 2023, according to a filing with the UK Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning.

The well would be drilled using the jack-up drilling rig Valaris 121 in Block 42/27 in the southern North Sea.