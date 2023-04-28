US authorities reportedly seized a Greek-controlled tanker carrying suspected Iranian crude, before Tehran's action Thursday against a Chevron-chartered vessel in the Middle East.

Information on the move by Washington lends weight to speculation that the Iranian Navy’s seizure of the 159,100 deadweight tonnage (dwt) suezmax tanker Advantage Sweet (built in 2012) was retaliation, despite Tehran’s claim that the ship was detained because it had collided with an Iranian fishing boat in the Gulf.

Three people briefed on the matter told the Financial Times that US authorities secured a court order to seize the 159,000-dwt Suez Rajan (built in 2011) and redirect it to US shores.