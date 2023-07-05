Drilling contractor Valaris has won five new charters for three of its rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico and Australia worth a combined $150 million in order backlog.

A pair of contracts is for the semi-submersible rig DPS-5, which is about to conclude its charter with Eni offshore Mexico.

Valaris said US operator Occidental Petroleum has contracted the rig for a two-well campaign in the US Gulf of Mexico. The $22 million charter is expected to begin this month and last a minimum of 60 days.

The DPS-5 has also been hired by US independent Apache for a plug and abandonment job in the region.

The programme is earmarked for September, after the DPS-5 completes the two wells for Occidental, and has a minimum duration of 110 days.

In Australia, Valaris has been awarded a 180-day contract with an undisclosed company for the heavy duty jack-up drilling rig Valaris 107. The charter is due to commence in the first quarter of 2024 for a dayrate of $180,000.

The Valaris 107 will also be employed by another operator offshore Australia for a one-year period, with the contract set to start in October 2024 for a dayrate of $150,000.

The company also reported its ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Valaris 247 secured a two-well contract with a major Australian operator.

Valaris said the 100-day contract carries a dayrate of $180,000 and is expected to begin in mid-2024.

Valaris added it will receive a mobilisation and demobilisation fee to cover operating costs while the rig is in transit. The Valaris 247 is presently drilling for Perenco in the UK North Sea.