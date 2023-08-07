Drilling giant Valaris is tapping the capital markets to help fund the purchase of two newbuild drillships.

New York-listed Valaris last week revealed a double swoop for the units under construction in South Korea.

Valaris initially announced plans for a $350 million notes issue to support the deal on Monday. This was raised to $400 million when the pricing was confirmed.

Drilling companies have been active in raising fresh equity from mainstream investors and private individuals this year amid a rejuvenation in the market.

Valaris is undertaking the latest private placement of notes having previously raised $700 million from a similar move in April this year.

Late last week Valaris confirmed it would add two brand new ultra-deepwater drillships to its fleet by exercising its options to purchase the two huge rigs from a South Korean shipyard.

The deal is valued at $337 million, with further cash from the notes issue earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The drillships DS-13 and DS-14 are under construction at Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering), both are DSME 12000 designs suited for operations in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

Anton Dibowitz, chief executive of Valaris, said: "Both DS-13 and DS-14 are amongst the highest specification assets in the global fleet and are the most technically capable drillships still available at South Korean shipyards per third-party rig rankings.

"They are the only remaining drillships available at the South Korean shipyards with two BOPs, and we estimate that it would cost approximately $50 million to add a second BOP to a ship that is only equipped with one."

The high demand for deep-water drilling rigs has brought into focus the newbuild drillships in Asian yards which were abandoned by their original owners during the downturn of several years ago.

Hanwha Ocean and compatriot Samsung Heavy Industries were holding a combined eight incomplete drillships, and are progressively divesting them.

The two drillships that Valaris has options to were among the eight.