Drilling contractor Valaris has secured funding for two newbuild jack-up rigs in partnership with Saudi Aramco.

ARO Drilling — a 50:50 joint venture between Valaris and Aramco — has entered into a $359 million term loan with a syndicate of Saudi Arabian banks to finance delivery of the Kingdom 1 and Kingdom 2.

According to Valaris, the proceeds will be used to pay the remaining purchase price for the two rigs and for general corporate purposes. The loan matures in eight years.

Kingdom 1 is expected to be delivered from Saudi Arabia’s International Maritime Industries and start its contract with Aramco in the current quarter. Kingdom 2 is due to be delivered and start its charter in the first quarter of 2024.

“I am delighted that we have been able to secure financing for these rigs at attractive terms, demonstrating both the strength of our business and relationship with local lenders in Saudi Arabia,” said ARO chief executive Mohamed Hegazi.

Valaris said dayrates for the initial eight-year contracts will be determined using a pricing mechanism that targets a six-year payback for construction costs.

These initial contracts will be followed by a minimum additional eight-year term, repriced every three years, based on a market pricing mechanism.