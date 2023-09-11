Valaris says it has taken on a new contract for a drillship to be deployed offshore Brazil to work for BP.
The contract will involve drillship Valaris DS-15 and is expected to start late in the first quarter next year or early in second quarter, for an estimated 80 days.
This would continue the rig’s existing programme, currently under TotalEnergies.
The value of the new contract is around $33 million.
(More to follow)
