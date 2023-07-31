New York-listed Valaris has been awarded a $364 million contract to reactivate its drillship DS-7 for a 12-well campaign offshore West Africa.
The award re-emphasises the current rebound in the deep-water rig market in particular.
Valaris DS-7 will be working in West Africa for unnamed client
