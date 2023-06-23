Canadian independent Valeura Energy has awarded Borr Drilling a nine-month extension worth some $41 million for its premium jack-up Mist to continue operations offshore Thailand.

Bermuda-domiciled Borr on Friday confirmed that Mist’s contract extension covers a firm term of nine months in direct continuation of its existing charter. The jack-up will now be on contract through at least August 2024.

The estimated total contract value of the rig’s extension is $41 million, excluding unpriced options.

Valeura recently said the jack-up rig Mist is operating on its Manora oilfield in the Gulf of Thailand where it plans to drill three wells aimed at increasing production from the field and, by extension, adding to the economic life of the asset.

On completion of these operations at Manora, anticipated in early August, Borr’s rig will move to Valeura’s Wassana field, also in the Gulf of Thailand, for a five-well infill drilling programme.