Chinese yard Wison Heavy Industry has cut first steel for the topsides of the floating liquefied natural gas vessel destined for Italian major Eni’s Cong LNG project offshore Congo-Brazzaville.

The first steel cut, witnessed by Congo-Brazzaville Hydrocarbons Minister Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua at Wison’s facility in Zhoushan, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, follows the start of construction work on the FLNG vessel’s hull at Wison’s Nantong facility in January.