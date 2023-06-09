Malaysian floater specialist Yinson has received an extension for its PTSC Bien Dong 01 floating storage and offloading vessel deployed offshore Vietnam.

Yinson, via its joint venture with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC), has secured a five-year extension for the bareboat charter contract of the FSO. The value of the contract, which will now expire on 3 June 2028, is estimated at $74.6 million.

The PTSC Bien Dong 01 FSO has been operating at Block 05-2/05-3 offshore Vietnam since 4 June 2013.

“We are pleased to continue our long-term and close working relationship with PTSC, with whom we have partnered for a decade,” said Yinson Production chief executive Flemming Gronnegaard.

“The extension is a mark of the excellent working relationship that we have, leading to excellent safety and uptime track records for the asset. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

The PTSC SEA joint venture is 51% owned by PTSC and 49% owned by Yinson.