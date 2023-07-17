Malaysian floater specialist Yinson Holdings intends to exercise an option to buy the Atlanta floating production, storage and offloading vessel to operate in the deep-water Atlanta field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil.

In December 2021, Yinson signed a contract with Brazilian independent Enauta for the charter and provision of the Atlanta FPSO.

The company will now buy the floater for $465 million, of which $86 million will be in cash and deferred payments related to the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract, and another $379 million through a 15-year financing granted to Yinson.

“The exercise of the option is an important milestone in de-risking the full development of the Atlanta field, confirming the near completion stage of the Atlanta FPSO, in line with its schedule and budget,” Enauta said.

“Additionally, the option exercise implies a reduction in Enauta’s net investment in the platform through completion of approximately $100 million.”

According to Enauta, the purchase option also initiates the 15-year charter, operation and maintenance agreements with Yinson, with a possible extension for another five years, bringing the contract value to a total of $2 billion.

Article continues below the advert

The Atlanta FPSO is currently undergoing conversion and upgrades in the Dubai-based Drydocks World shipyard, in preparation for first oil in mid-2024 via six wells.

The floater will feature a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels per day of oil, 140,000 bpd of water and storage for 1.6 million barrels of crude.

Enauta, which operates Atlanta with a 100% stake, has the Petrojarl I FPSO conducting an early production system in the field.

Atlanta is estimated to hold 156 million barrels of oil equivalent in proven and probable reserves.