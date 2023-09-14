An explosion and fire at another gas trunkline in Russia is causing alarm for the 1 million residents of the nearby city of Saratov, which hosts a major military airbase.

The incident on the Peschany Umet-Storozhevka trunkline is the latest in a number of reported pipeline fires across Russia since it invaded Ukraine early last year.

Three people died in a gas pipeline explosion in the Chuvashiya region last December. In February, two similar accidents were reported in the Vologda and Yaroslavl regions.

The Emergency Situations Ministry’s Saratov regional department said it received a call reporting an explosion and fire near the village of Krasny Oktyabr, about 700 kilometres south of Moscow, around 8am local time on Thursday.

It noted that regional gas transmission operator Gazprom Transgaz Saratov had recorded a pressure drop on the Peschany Umet-Storozhevka network’s first trunkline earlier on Thursday.

The network consists of two parallel 1 metre-diameter trunklines built during the Soviet era that distribute natural gas to industrial customers in the Saratov region.

Article continues below the advert

The ministry said firefighters at the site reported that burning gas had ignited dry grass, and the fire then spread to an estimated area of two hectares.

Videos posted by witnesses on Russian social media networks showed a raging fire and huge clouds of smoke that were clearly visible across Saratov.

A regional government representative, Yuri Yurin, said in a social network post on Thursday that he observed no direct burning of gas following his arrival at the site in the morning.

No one has been injured in the accident, and gas supplies to households remain unaffected, he said.

Neither the local government nor the pipeline operator has speculated on what may have caused the rupture to the pipeline, which was buried below ground to minimise external interference in the densely populated region.

However, the explosion has coincided with a wave of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on military installations inside Russia.

Russia’s key Engels airbase lies across the Volga River from Saratov city and hosts Tu-95 strategic bombers that have been used to launch air-to-surface missiles against Ukranian energy installations.

Ukraine claimed it launched two successful drone strikes on the airbase at the end of the last year, forcing most of the bombers to relocate to more distant bases.