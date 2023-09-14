A fire has broke out following an explosion at another natural gas trunkline in Russia, with the latest incident causing alarm for the 1 million residents of the nearby city of Saratov, which hosts a major military airfield.

The incident on the Peschany Umet–Storozhevka trunkline is the latest in a number of reported pipeline fires across Russia since its invasion of Ukraine early last year.

Three people died in a gas pipeline explosion in the region of Chuvashiya last December, and in February, two similar accidents were reported in Russia’s Vologda and Yaroslavl regions.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Saratov regional department said it received a call reporting an explosion and fire near the village of Krasny Oktyabr at about 8am local time on Thursday.

The ministry noted that regional gas transmission operator Gazprom Transgaz Saratov — a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom — had recorded a pressure drop on the Peschany Umet–Storozhevka network’s first trunkline earlier on Thursday.

The Peschany Umet–Storozhevka network consists of two parallel one metre-diameter trunklines built during the Soviet era that distribute natural gas to industrial customers in the Saratov region.

Article continues below the advert

The ministry said that firefighters at the site of the blaze reported that burning gas had ignited dry grass, with the fire then spreading to an estimated area of about two hectares.

Videos posted by witnesses on Russian social media networks showed a raging fire and huge clouds of smoke that were clearly visible across Saratov.

A regional governmental representative, Yuri Yurin, said in a social network post earlier on Thursday that he observed no direct burning of gas following his arrival at the accident site in the morning.

However, he added that firefighters were engaged in combating the blaze.

No one has been injured during the accident, with gas supplies to households in the region remaining unaffected by the halt of supplies, he said.

Neither the local government nor pipeline operator have speculated on what may have caused the rupture to the pipeline, which was buried below ground to minimise external interference in the densely populated region.

However, the explosion has coincided with a new wave of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on Russian military installations inside the country.

Russia’s key Engels airbase is located across the Volga river from Saratov city and hosts Tu-95 strategic bombers that the Russian military has been using to launch air- to-surface against Ukranian energy installations.

Ukraine has claimed it launched two successful drone strikes on the airbase at the end of the last year, forcing most of the Russian bombers to relocate to more distant airbases.