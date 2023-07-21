UK supermajor BP has been fined £650,000 ($836,409) after a worker fell to his death through open grating on one of its UK offshore platforms.



Sean Anderson, 43, sustained fatal injuries when he fell into the sea from the lower deck of BP’s Unity installation nine years ago.

The UK operator was found guilty of a health and safety breach after an eight-day trial at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court that ended on 14 July.

BP failed to have suitable and sufficient control measures in place regarding the open gratings on the lower deck, the court heard.

Anderson fell through the open grate at about 04.00 and a fast-rescue craft found him face down in the water after the alarm was raised. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead, and the cause of death was recorded as head and chest injuries, reported The Guardian.

Debbie Carroll of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s death investigation authority, said: “Sean Anderson’s death was entirely foreseeable and could have been avoided if BP had taken all reasonably practicable precautions.

“His death and the risk of fatal injury to which others were exposed cannot be understated. There were serious deficiencies in the safety arrangements adopted around the management of open gratings which BP should have identified.”

Anderson, who was employed by industrial services company Cape, was part of a team performing routine maintenance on the Unity platform, about 155 kilometres off the Scottish coast.

Sheriff Buchanan said BP had made “significant efforts” to address the risks involved with an open grating but conceded “they were inadequate on this occasion”.

“The fact that a man has died as a result… means… the fine imposed must have some economic impact,” he was quoted by Aberdeen Live.

“The company does have previous convictions for offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act, albeit none involving fatalities,” added Buchanan.

A BP spokesperson told media: “We acknowledge the outcome of the court proceedings. This was a tragic incident. While we know nothing can be said to change the pain felt by Sean Anderson’s family and friends, our deepest condolences remain firmly with them to this day.”

BP in 2017 sold the Unity platform as part of the $250 million Forties Pipeline System sale to Ineos.