Wildfires in Canada’s most important hydrocarbon province have forced companies to slash production by some 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as they protect their people and infrastructure.

Fires in north-central Alberta led the provincial government to declare a state of emergency last week, with nearly 30,000 people evacuated to date and at least 3.7% of Canadian oil and gas output cut according to Reuters, citing Refinitiv data.

No affected oil company has, as yet, reported damage to their facilities.