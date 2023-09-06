The oil and gas sector is “waking up” to the potential scale of threats posed by cybersecurity vulnerabilities of offshore infrastructure, according to risk management group DNV.

A combination of fast technological progress and new concerns around security of energy installations in Europe after the damage to gas infrastructure last summer has brought new focus on how companies and operators can assess and manage information technology-related risk.

“Investment is lagging in operational technology security,” Shaun Reardon, principal cyber security consultant at DNV, told Upstream during the Offshore Europe 2023 conference in Aberdeen.

“Oil and gas operators are waking up to the scale of the cybersecurity threat,” he said.

Since the Nord Stream incident in 2022 – when the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines linking Russia to northern Germany in the Baltic Sea were damaged by a series of explosions – the concerns around the security of energy assets have come to the fore.

Offshore facilities can be a prime target when it comes to cybersecurity vulnerability as well, highlighting that the risk may be less visible – compared with the Nord Stream sabotage incident – but at the same time equally disruptive, Reardon said.

Risks in this sphere include the use of drones flying over facilities that could be carrying out surveillance activity, gathering data, or jamming equipment to interfere with the functioning of the infrastructure, he said.

“The industry should understand that affecting a single operation can have ripple effects across entire, larger supply chains,” he said.

The skills shortage the energy sector is experiencing is adding to this vulnerability, he added, as it “exacerbates the lack of in-house cybersecurity skills”.

Reardon said cybersecurity risk is a concern for investors. This scale of threat is holding back lending at the moment, and improved regulation on cybersecurity could unlock new financing to the industry, he said.