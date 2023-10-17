Global offshore communications giant Tampnet is suing drilling specialist Transocean for allegedly hitting its fibre optic network cable with a deepwater drillship in 2020 during Hurricane Zeta.

In a complaint filed on 13 October, at the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Tampnet sought damages nearing $3 million from Transocean.

Tampnet alleged that “Transocean instructed one of its drillships in the Gulf of Mexico to continue operations despite being in the path of the hurricane in October 2020,” Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.

Transocean and Tampnet have yet to respond to Upstream’s queries on the drillship incident and the court proceedings.

Tampnet operates offshore high-capacity communication networks, including fibre optic cables, radio links, ethernet, and wireless connectivity services for offshore exploration companies.