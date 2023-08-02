Officers from the Western Australia state security investigation group on Tuesday morning arrested three protesters who had trespassed onto the Perth home of Woodside Energy’s chief executive, Meg O’Neill —a demonstration Woodside said was deliberately designed to intimidate her and her family.

O’Neill said she thanked police for their swift response, stating this was not a “harmless protest”.

“It was designed to threaten me, my partner and our daughter in our home.”

However, environmental lobby group, Disrupt Burrup Hub, which was behind yesterday’s action, in a media release accused Woodside of “hiding behind a dozen counter-terror [sic] police” who had intercepted a peaceful protest by a 19-year-old climate campaigner.

The three arrested demonstrators were subsequently charged, and Western Australia police later in the day arrested a further two campaigners.

“Such acts by extremists should be condemned by anyone who respects the law and believes people should be safe to go about their business at home and at work,” added O’Neill.

This was echoed by the Business Council of Australia’s chief executive, Jennifer Westacott.

"Just like everyone else in our society, the private homes and families of business leaders should be off limits. [Tuesday’s] actions are completely at odds with a civil and respectful debate around Australia's clean energy transition,” said Westacott.

The protest at O’Neill’s residence came less than one week after Woodside had threatened to sue Disrupt Burrup Hub campaigners in the Supreme Court of Western Australia for loss of earnings and brand damage after what the climate action group described as “the safe, successful evacuation of Woodside’s corporate headquarters in a hoax gas leak on 1 June”.

“This is an unacceptable escalation in activity designed to threaten and intimidate by an extremist group which has no interest in engaging in respectful and constructive debate about Woodside’s role in the transition towards a lower-carbon world,” said a Woodside spokesperson.

“Illegal activity like this only serves to distract from the real work being undertaken to achieve decarbonisation.”

The operator’s existing Burrup Hub operations include the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas project at Karratha and the Pluto LNG project. Woodside plans to expand its operations in the area, which is home to the UNESCO-nominated Murujuga rock art, by developing the Browse offshore gas fields for which the final investment decision is expected later this year.

“Woodside’s Burrup hub threatens… rock art with toxic emissions and the future of our planet as it’s set to emit 6 billion tonnes of CO 2 by 2070, if approved,” claimed Disrupt Burrup Hub in its media release posted on Twitter.

“The activists were accompanied by camera crews in what was an organised and deliberate act designed to intimidate Ms O’Neill and her family,” added Woodside.

Meanwhile, industry body, the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) of which O’Neill is chair, pulled no punches in its condemnation of the property invasion.

“The industry respects the rights of protesters to demonstrate legally in public places, but the private homes and families of business leaders should clearly be out of bounds. This is a deplorable escalation of the intimidation and tactics used by activist groups to stifle informed public debate on the energy transition,” commented APPEA chief executive Samantha McCulloch.

“APPEA and its members are united in calling out the menacing and threatening behaviour of activists who targeted Ms O’Neill, her partner and daughter.”

The environmental activists arrived on the Woodside boss’ property before 07.00 local time accompanied by camera crews from national broadcaster ABC.

“The ABC should also explain their reported involvement in the incident,” added McCulloch.

The broadcaster later confirmed it had sent a crew to film the protest for an upcoming report but said in a statement “the ABC had nothing to do with the protest beyond the reporting it is doing”, reported the Australian Financial Review.