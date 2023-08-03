For the second time in two months, a fatality has been narrowly avoided at an offshore oil and gas platform in Canada.

Yesterday, a potentially fatal incident at the Hibernia oil platform was announced by the industry regulator — the Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB) — as having taken place, just a couple of months after a similar event took place on ExxonMobil’s nearby Hebron platform.

The regulator said Hibernia operator HMDC (Hibernia Management and Development Company) reported that on 25 July, during lifting of a chemical tank from the Hibernia platform to a support vessel by crane, a 1.8-kilogramme piece of timber from a tank support frame fell 15 metres, landing on the vessel's deck.

There were no injuries and no personnel were inside the pre-designated lifting exclusion zones on the platform or the vessel.

However, CNLOPB said the incident had the potential for fatality based on the what is known as a "dropped objects prevention scheme" calculator.

HMDC — a consortium led by ExxonMobil — has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the board said it is monitoring.

The incident at Hebron occurred on 28 May during maintenance work on a platform crane, and resulted in a 6.8-kilogramme metal rod plunging 21 metres to a walkway on the platform.

That incident was described by the upstream regulator as having “the potential for fatality”.

