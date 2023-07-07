A fire broke out on 7 July at an offshore production platform operated by Mexican state-owned energy company Pemex at the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to a Reuters report, Pemex sent four offshore support vessels to help extinguish the fire and is preparing to receive potentially injured workers at a nearby hospital.

Located in the shallow waters of the Bay of Campeche area, Cantarell was once Mexico’s largest offshore cluster. It comprises the Akal, Nohoch, Chac and Kutz fields.

Cantarell was discovered in 1976 and output peaked in 2004 at more than 2.1 million barrels per day of oil, but has since been declining at a rapid pace.

In 2009, the Ku-Maloob-Zaap complex replaced Cantarell as Mexico’s top producing field. Cantarell is presently producing about 170,000 bpd, according to Pemex data.