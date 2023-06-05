A flexible pipelaying support vessel caught fire at the Port of Acu industrial complex in Rio de Janeiro state in south-eastern Brazil.

The Skandi Buzios PLSV, owned and operated by a joint venture between TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea, was docked at Acu when the fire started on 2 June.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, but TechnipFMC said it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“On the morning of 2 June, a fire broke out on board the Skandi Buzios while the vessel was moored at the Acu port,” TechnipFMC said in a statement.

“The entire crew is safe and no serious injuries have been reported. The fire was brought under control after efforts of our crew, the port and local authorities.”

The Skandi Buzios started an eight-year charter with Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras in April 2017.

The TechnipFMC-DOF consortium has five other PLSVs on long-term contracts with Petrobras, including the Skandi Acu, Skandi Niteroi, Skandi Vitoria, Skandi Recife and Skandi Olinda.

PLSVs are vital for offshore projects in the development stage, as the vessels are used to lay subsea lines that will be linked to production units.