A small fire has reportedly been extinquished quickly on board Equinor's Gina Krog production platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

There were no injuries reported from the fire on Wednesday morning, but production has been shut down, according to Upstream's sister publication DN, which quoted a Norwegian police report.

The Sorvest police district had received a message at 07.21 local time about a fire in a limited area on the Gina Krog platform.

Upstream has requested more information from Equinor.

The field produced on average 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, and is owned by Equinor, Kufpec and PGNiG.

Located in water depths of 120 metres, the field was discovered in 1978, and brought into production in 2017.

There are several ongoing investments under way at Gina Krog.

The first is the alternative oil export project which comprises a new subsea pipeline to be laid from the Gina Krog platform to the Sleipner A field in the North Sea to replace the current oil export using a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) and tankers.

The new 23-kilometre pipeline is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Equinor's 2022 Annual Report.

Also, from 2023, Gina Krog is to be supplied with power from shore, as part of the electrification of the Utsira High area.