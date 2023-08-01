Australia’s offshore regulator has issued a Notice of Improvement to UK supermajor Shell for its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility offshore Australia.

A National Offshore Petroleum Safety & Environmental Management Authority (Nopsema) inspector who conducted an occupational health and safety (OHS) inspection of the liquefaction facility said he was “satisfied on reasonable grounds” that Shell Australia had “contravened a provision of a listed OHS law”.

He added that Shell “is likely to contravene that provision again and, as a result, there is, or may be, a risk to the health or safety of a person at the Prelude FLNG facility”.

During a planned inspection, Nopsema inspectors found that work to remove the off-specification condensate Tank A pressure relief and vacuum relief valve was completed without implementing appropriate controls to mitigate risk.

“This potentially exposed workers to unacceptable levels of benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX), and to hydrocarbon gas fire or explosion,” the inspector said.

“An explosive atmosphere could have also resulted in a major accident event.”

The inspectors identified Shell’s permit to work and isolation management systems, as set out in the relevant Permit to Work Procedure and Safe Isolation Procedure were not followed to drain the bulk hydrocarbon liquid from Tank A and to correctly isolate the tank prior to undertaking the task.

“Shell did not follow their own documented requirements for continuous measurement and management of BTEX (BTEX Management Procedure),” he added.

“I am satisfied that Shell has contravened a provision of a listed OHS law — that the operator of a facility must take all reasonably practicable steps to implement and maintain systems of work at the facility that are safe and without risk to health.”

"Shell Australia acknowledges the Occupational Health and Safety Improvement Notice issued by Nopsema. In December 2022, an external tank maintenance activity was undertaken on the Prelude FLNG facility, which did not follow our standard procedures. Following this, an investigation was undertaken into the cause of the issue and to strengthen our processes," a Shell spokeswoman told Upstream.

The inspectors identified that subsequent to the work being performed, members of Prelude FLNG’s workforce had complained to Nopsema that the work had been carried out unsafely and the regulator had validated this concern.

The inspectors further noted that a procedure was later developed and used to safely complete the same work on the similar Tank B.

"Further tank maintenance has since been safely completed on a similar tank," confirmed the Shell spokeswoman.

The Notice of Improvement dated 19 July stated that Shell’s preliminary internal investigation into the incident identified the failure to remove the bulk hydrocarbons and isolate the equipment appropriately.

However, as yet the investigation has not identified actions for the operator to implement that will reduce the risk of recurrence.

“The inspectors therefore conclude that until such times as effective remedial measures have been put in place, Shell is likely to contravene again.”

Shell by 18 August either has to ensure that the Permit to Work, Safe Isolation and BTEX Management Procedures are followed; or implement other controls to mitigate the failings found by the inspectors that lead to the execution of work outside the operator’s own procedures.

The Shell spokeswoman added: [The] safety of our people is our priority and we are working with the Regulator to ensure we comply with the requirements of the notice."

Updated to include comment from Shell.