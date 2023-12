Gas production has resumed through the TotalEnergies-operated Shetland Gas Plant in the UK following a safety incident that closed the plant 13 days ago.

Repairs to the heating medium system were concluded and the plant "safely restarted the export of gas" on 16 December, said joint venture partner Kistos Holdings.

The plant, located on the north coast of the main island of the Shetland Isles, receives feedstock gas from the Laggan-Tormore, Edradour and Glenlivet offshore fields.