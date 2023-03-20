The US Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday airlifted a 28-year-old man from BP’s deep-water Atlantis field in the US Gulf of Mexico, about 130 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watch-standers received a call at about 5.40pm local time from a medic aboard the Atlantis requesting assistance to medevac a crew member aboard the Atlantis semi-submersible production rig with an injury to his eye.

Watch-standers co-ordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans, the USCG said.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

Upstream has approached BP for comment.

Operated by BP, the Atlantis conventional oil and gas field is one of the largest producing fields in US Gulf. The UK supermajor’s sole partner in this field located in the southeastern Green Canyon protraction area, and which came on stream in 2007, is Australia’s Woodside Energy with a 44% interest.

The USGC said further information would be available via its Twitter and Facebook accounts.