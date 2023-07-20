An offshore oil spill near Ecuador which also reached the country’s Las Palmas beach on Wednesday has been linked to “human error”, a preliminary investigation has revealed.

Alex Benalcazar, the local environment director of the city of Esmeraldas, confirmed that a section of Las Palmas beach has been impacted by the spill.

He noted that the preliminary information suggests the incident was a result of “human error”, local media reports have claimed.

Petroecuador, the national oil company of Ecuador, which runs the Balao maritime terminal where the spill originated, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had mobilised workers to contain the crude but did not disclose how much had leaked into the ocean, Reuters reported.

Ecuador’s environment ministry said that it would ensure the clean-up of the impacted area.