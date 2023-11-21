Japan's floating system specialist Modec and innovative drone technology firm Terra Drone have formalised a memorandum of understanding to address pervasive inspection challenges in offshore floating production vessels' systems.

This collaboration signifies a pivotal step toward advancing the technical capabilities of inspection drones tailored specifically for floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

Modec, recognised for its commitment to maintaining the integrity of FPSOs through rigorous maintenance and inspections, faces a critical juncture in addressing occupational safety concerns related to manual inspections conducted at elevated heights and within confined spaces on structures.

Furthermore, the industry is grappling with the escalating challenge of prolonged inspections on expansive offshore platforms.

Modec is leveraging its expertise in FPSO design and operation by joining forces with Terra Drone.

The linchpin of this collaboration is Terra Drone's highly acclaimed Terra UT Drone, renowned for its precision and efficacy in inspections, incorporating ultrasonic testing capabilities for non-destructive testing.

This pioneering partnership is poised to address shared challenges endemic to the offshore oil and gas industry.

By integrating Modec's proficiency in FPSO operations with Terra Drone's cutting-edge technology, the collaboration aims to usher in a new era of efficiency and safety in offshore inspections.

The ultimate objective is to ensure and secure production of oil and gas for extended periods, surpassing the 20-year mark, while mitigating risks associated with manual inspections in challenging environments.