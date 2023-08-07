Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has conducted its assessment of the unidentified gas bubbles first observed last month in the vicinity of its Baram BAJT-D and BAP-A platforms offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

Petronas Carigali confirmed to Upstream that the mystery bubbles were observed near the vicinity of the platforms during a planned maintenance and inspection activity, and that no immediate threat was found.

“It has been determined that the source of the gas bubbles is due to the natural release from the seabed. As a precaution, we have also performed the necessary assessment to ensure the technical integrity of our facilities and are continuously monitoring activities in the area,” the operator said.

Petronas Carigali added that the relevant authorities have been notified and the company has taken the necessary action and preventive measures.

“Safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our people, community and environment remains our utmost priority,” the company said.

The Malaysia Coast Guard had earlier advised mariners to navigate with caution and avoid approaching the location of the unidentified gas bubbles.