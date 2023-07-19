Malaysia’s national energy company Petronas has confirmed its upstream subsidiary Petronas Carigali is investigating the unidentified gas bubbles at two of its platforms offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The operator is attempting to determine the source of — and reason for — the unidentified gas bubbles at its Baram BAJT-D and BAP-A platforms on the Baram field off the northwest coast of Borneo.

“Petronas Carigali has conducted an assessment on the unidentified gas bubbles, observed near the vicinity of the BAJT-D and BAP-A during a planned maintenance inspection activity, offshore Sarawak. No immediate threat was found,” Petronas told Upstream on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have also performed the necessary assessment to ensure the technical integrity of our facilities and are continuously monitoring activities in the area.”

Petronas added that all relevant authorities have been notified and an investigation to determine the source is ongoing. The company said it would update the relevant parties upon conclusion of the complete investigation.

“Safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our people, community and environment remains our utmost priority,” said Petronas.

Article continues below the advert

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid approaching the location of the unidentified gas bubbles, said Jabatan Laut Malaysia (the Malaysia Coast Guard).

The investigation to trace the cause of the gas bubbles is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023, said the coast guard.

Updated to include comment from Petronas.