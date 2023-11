More than 61,000 barrels per day of oil production has been shut in by the Third Coast-owned Main Pass Oil Gathering Company (MPOG) following an subsea pipeline leak in the US Gulf of Mexico, which has impacted the output of six leading operators.

The pipeline was shut in on Tuesday after it ruptured and leaked 26,190 barrels (1.1 million gallons) of oil into the US Gulf near Louisiana, making it one of the most prominent oil leaks after BP's 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill disaster.