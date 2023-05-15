An employee of Marathon Petroleum is reported to have died after a fire broke out at the company’s Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas on Monday.

The incendiary incident occurred while workers were performing routine maintenance when a seal failed on one of the 593,000 barrel-per-day refinery's two reforming units, according to a Reuters report which citied a spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum.

Reformers convert refining byproducts such as low grade naphta into octane-boosting additives to gasoline.

Officials from Texas City, where the refinery is located, confirmed on Twitter that the incident had occurred but said the fire has been contained and did not pose a threat to the surrounding community.

Marathon Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company used to be wholly owned by Marathon Oil until it spun off in 2011.