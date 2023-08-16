One person has died and three people are missing after a swamp rig capized in Nigeria in the early hours of this morning.

Seplat Energy, which chartered the Majestic drilling barge from Depthwise, said that 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe, but "tragically, one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing."

Seplat said the swamp barge was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report," said the company in a statement.

"Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.

"We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow," added Seplat.