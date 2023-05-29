Woodside Petroleum is adamant that Friday’s incident at the Pluto LNG project in Western Australia was not a major incident despite what some trade unions have claimed and what workers on the ground have shared on social media.

The incident involved a release of gas from the flare tower, which the Offshore Alliance (OA) union described as an explosion. All personnel at the single-train LNG plant were mustered but there were no known injuries.

“At approximately 11.30pm on Friday 26 May an audible release occurred in the Pluto flare tower. The cause of the incident is being investigated. We are continuing planned maintenance at the Pluto LNG facility and all turnaround and project personnel are on site,” a Woodside spokesperson told Upstream on Monday.

“The Pluto flare tower is operating safely [and] operations at Karratha Gas Plant continue as normal.”

Woodside the previous day had started routine maintenance work at the onshore Pluto liquefied natural gas facility where it is working with lead contractor Bechtel on the Train 2 expansion project.

The Pluto operator on Thursday hadadvised via Woodside North West Facebook page that it would be undertaking planned maintenance at the Pluto LNG Plant for the next few weeks, which will likely result in increased flaring, with potential for dark smoke.

“Flaring is essential for safe operations of a gas plant and is required during some maintenance activities. Woodside closely monitors and aims to minimise its flaring as part of normal operations,” the company said.

“As operator of the Pluto LNG Plant, Woodside’s priority is safe and reliable operations.”

However, the following day “an audible release” occurred in the Pluto flare tower, said Woodside.

In addition to disputing the severity of the incident, the OA has called out Woodside for its treatment of the Pluto LNG contractors – claiming they will lose pay after being stood down following the incident.