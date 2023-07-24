Two activists accused of forcing the evacuation of Woodside Energy’s headquarters in Perth, Australia with stench gas last month are now reportedly facing tougher charges as police claim more employees suffered ill effects.

Disrupt Burrup Hub campaigners Kristen Morrissey and Joana Partyka faced Perth Magistrates Court last Thursday after prosecutors filed fresh charges against them, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

They now face six counts of acts or omissions causing bodily harm or danger to any person, and one count of an act with intent of creating false belief of threat or danger.

The two women allegedly released a non-toxic stench gas called ethyl mercaptan in the lobby of Woodside’s offices on 1 June, forcing more than 2000 employees to evacuate the building.

A police bomb response unit and firefighters were called and staff were unable to return to their desks until later in the day.

It was a protest against Woodside’s plans to expand its gas operations on the Burrup Peninsula in northern Western Australia.

Partyka, who had earlier admitted to criminally damaging a painting at the Art Gallery of Western Australia during another protest against Woodside, denied involvement in the protest at the company’s HQ, reported AAP.

“I wasn’t even involved in this action… I have been roped in on the flimsiest of pretexts, involving a roll of sticky tape and an alleged recording with passing reference to a plan,” she said.

“I was nowhere near it on the day.”

However, an outspoken Morrissey appeared to take pride in being involved in the smelly action.

“It went flawlessly to plan. We evacuated the building entirely, all day, and prevented them from f—ing up the Burrup for one extra day,” she said.

“Genuine disruption is the most effective way to stop Woodside’s Burrup Hub, and we’re winning.”

Disrupt Burrup Hub claims that Woodside’s activities and the proposed expansion of its operations in the area could produce billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2070.

Woodside earlier said such protest actions should be met with the full force of the law, claiming it is misleading for activists to describe their activities as “harmless”.

“Releasing potentially dangerous substances, illegally entering operational areas or offshore facilities and defacing art in public galleries is against the law,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AAP.

“We encourage all people genuinely interested in climate action to condemn these actions.”