Santos has admitted that its shut-in Legendre field off the coast of Western Australia has been leaking gas for years but said it was “unlikely” to cause an environmental hazard.

Methane is reportedly seeping from 26 sites at the Legendre field, according to local media Nine. Methane is more than 80 times worse for global warming than carbon dioxide, Friends of the Earth Australia noted.

“The question today for [Australia’s] Climate Change Minister, Chris Bowen, is how many of his carbon-cutting initiatives are being cancelled out by these rogue methane emissions,” Friends of the Earth offshore fossil gas campaigner Jeff Waters said.