Up to 14 workers were injured after a fire broke out at an onshore oil line operated by state giant Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The fire at the Al Shuala facility marks the second such fire incident impacting Kuwaiti oil and gas facilities in the past few months.

The company confirmed the incident in a social media post and said a “limited fire broke out in the Al Shuala line outside Assembly Centre No 1 in the southeast of Kuwait, during scheduled periodic maintenance”.

“The fire broke out in the torch line during maintenance work carried out by the contractor’s employees, resulting in a number of injuries among the contractor’s workers, who were immediately transferred to the specialised hospitals to receive the necessary medical care,” KOC said.

An Arab Times report said 14 workers were injured in the blaze.

KOC said the assembly centre is now under complete isolation.

The situation was swiftly brought under control and there was no impact on production operations, it said.

In an incident in July, Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery caught fire and was brought under control by the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company), without any reported injuries.