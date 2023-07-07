Toronto-listed Valeura Energy has temporarily shut-in production from its Wassana oilfield offshore Thailand after the asset's floating storage and offloading vessel hit a mooring buoy.

This is the second time this type of incident has happened recently, with Valeura reporting a similar clash between the third-party owned FSO and catenary anchor leg mooring (Calm) buoy in April.

Wassana is exploited via wellhead platforms tied back to the MT Jaka Taruba FSO and was producing 2400 barrels per day when output was stopped Thursday.

Valeura said that on 6 July, the FSO "deviated from its intended position and contacted the field's CALM buoy."

No personnel were injured, nor hydrocarbons discharged and – unlike the April incident – there was no damage to the vessel or the Calm buoy.

However, Valeura said that as a precautionary measure, it opted to temporarily suspend oil production at the field, which represents about 10% of the company's total net output.

"The company is undertaking a thorough review of safety and operating practices on the third-party operated FSO before restarting the production," said the operator.

"Valeura adheres to high environmental, social and governance standards, and holds its third-party contractors to the same expectations in the work they perform for the company."

According to marine intelligence provider VesselsValue, the beneficial owner of the FSO is Indonesia's PT Gemilang Bina Lintas Tirta, while the registered owner is Samudra Alam Tranpsort PT, also based in Indonesia.