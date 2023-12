Gas production remains shut in from the TotalEnergies-operated Shetland Gas Plant in the UK after a safety incident on Wednesday.

The terminal, located on the north coast of the main island of the Shetland Isles, receives feedstock gas from the Laggan-Tormore, Edradour and Glenlivet offshore fields, and according to TotalEnergies supplies about 8% of the UK’s gas consumption, enough for two million households.