UK company Trinity Exploration & Production has restored oil production from an offshore platform at its Trintes field offshore Trinidad & Tobago, after a fire on 10 April.

The generator-related fire occurred on Trinity’s Bravo platform. There were four workers on board at the time, and two sustained minor burns with all four affected by smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for Trinity told Upstream the four workers were Trinity staff who had received medical treatment for minor injuries.

“None of the four required sick or injury leave following the incident,” the spokesperson said.