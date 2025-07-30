Tsunami advisories fade following Russia earthquake that caused mass evacuations

SafetyTsunami advisories fade following Russia earthquake that caused mass evacuationsUS west coast warnings gone, but South America’s Pacific coast still faces threatsA person records images of waves, following a tsunami advisory generated by local authorities, after an earthquake struck off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting warnings and evacuations stretching across at the South Pacific, in Vina del Mar, Chile, on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.Photo: REUTERS/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge